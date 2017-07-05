Light the Night on July 7th!

Downtown’s historic water tower at 11th & Quincy will become a beacon of light, thanks to the creative thinking of Falk Architects, ArtsConnect, SARIN Energy and several community partners. As a prominent structure in Topeka’s skyline, the tower has punctuated the South end of the Kansas Avenue corridor since 1943.

Join the inaugural lighting ceremony on July 7, 2017 at 8:30 p.m., as each concrete flute of the tower is lit. These LED lights will have the ability to change color and brightness to create one of the largest illuminated art pieces in the State of Kansas.