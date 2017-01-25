Liz Steffen Promoted to CFO and SVP of Information Technology

Liz Steffen has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Envista Credit Union. Steffen plays a pivotal role in driving the profitability and improving the overall financial operations of Envista, while ensuring that the technology of the operations meets the expectations of the members.

“Liz brings the right talents and experiences to the role as we continue to strengthen our focus on technology and service,” said Ron Smeltzer, President and CEO of Envista Credit Union. “She has been an instrumental leader for Envista delivering strong financial and operational management. Liz’s leadership and vision will help ensure Envista is able to achieve our goals and serve more people with their financial needs.”

Steffen has been with Envista Credit Union for 26 years. Active in the industry and the community, she serves as the chair of the Fiserve CUnify Client Association, president of the Shawnee Heights Public Schools Foundation, treasurer of the Shawnee Heights Booster Club, volunteer of the YWCA Leadership Luncheon, and member of the ToWN Chapter of American Business Women’s Association.

“It is an exciting time to be at Envista with so many opportunities ahead,” said Steffen. “I look forward to further contributing to the company’s transformation and growth.”

Envista Credit Union is a full service financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has $327 million in assets and serves 38,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit www.envistacu.com.