LOCAL CREDIT UNIONS’ CELEBRATE WITH COMMUNITY GRANTS

TOPEKA, KS – Topeka’s local credit unions have teamed up to fund 7 local community grants in celebration of International Credit Union Day. Grants will be distributed at the Benefactor’s Breakfast at the Topeka Public Library, 1515 SW 10 Avenue inside Marvin Auditorium 101 C in Topeka, Kansas beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday October 19. This year a total of $23,179.50 will be distributed to local non-profits. Topeka Credit Union Foundation’s trustees include the following local credit unions: Azura Credit Union, Envista Credit Union, Kansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield Credit Union, and MidAmerican Credit Union.

The 2017 Community Grant Recipients are:

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka – $4,778 Healthy Lifestyles initiative including water bottles and filling stations.

· Easter Seals Capper Foundation – $1,701 Two iPads and accessories, as communication devices.

· ERC dba Child Care Aware – $2,200 Professional development for childcare providers on business & financial management.

· Housing & Credit Counseling – $3,000 Support for public education program regarding medical debt.

· Marian Dental Clinic – $5,000 Dental supplies for new dental sedation program for patients.

· TARC – $1,500 Purchase of VitalStim and Feedback system, for swallowing issues.

· Habitat for Humanity – $5,000 Toward one home to be completed this year.

The Topeka Credit Union Foundation was formed in 2004 by six local credit unions to support organizations conducting philanthropic or charitable purposes for the greater good of our communities. With this year’s grants, more than $214,000 has been contributed to local non-profits. The Foundation is supported by Envista Credit Union, Azura Credit Union, Kansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Credit Union, and MidAmerican Credit Union. International Credit Union Day is a unifying day across the globe where credit union’s celebrate the philosophy of “People Helping People” and the nine guiding principles not-for-profit financial cooperatives follow. Topeka Credit Union Foundation is honored to support such worthy efforts in our local community that clearly demonstrate the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People.”