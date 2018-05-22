Local Non-Profit Executive to file for County Commission

TOPEKA— May 21st, 2018 — Chris Palmer, 49, of Topeka, will file by petition with over 400 signatures for the office of County Commissioner District 1 on Tuesday, May 22nd at 11:00am at the Shawnee County Election Office.

“I am running because I am inspired by what I see happening in our communities. I am entering public service to be a good steward of finances while working to maximize partnerships, both private and public, to make Shawnee County a safe and enjoyable place to live.” “I have created, met and answered for budgets and supervised those who had to create and meet budgets. I look forward to using my background to work to improve our shared community.”

Chris is a native of Topeka and Shawnee County, graduating from Topeka High School in 1986 and the University of Kansas in 1991. He is the Executive Director of Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. a local non-profit affordable housing provider and developer with 175 housing units in Topeka. As an active member of our community, Chris currently serves as President of the Topeka Swim Association Board, member and former board member of Downtown Topeka Rotary, former President of the Friends of the Topeka Zoo Board, member and past chair of the Topeka/Shawnee County Homeless Task Force, graduate of Leadership Greater Topeka, past member of the Community Resources Council Board, past member of the Community Bank Advisory Board, past member of the Topeka Active 20-30 Club.

Chris and his wife Lynette have been married for 25 years, (23 of them at their home on Westwood Dr) and have three sons, Nicholas, (24) Jackson, (19) and Bradley, (16). The family are members of St. David’s Episcopal Church and both Chris and Lynette have served on Vestry.

For more information:

Chris Palmer, 785-845-9589, cpalmer4snco@gmail.com www.chrispalmer4snco.com