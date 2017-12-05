Louise Ziekle Wins Look Good Feel Better® 2017 National Sunrise Award

(Topeka, Kan., Dec. 4, 2017) ­– Louise Ziekle, a Look Good Feel Better volunteer from Topeka, Kansas, has been recognized with the 2017 Look Good Feel Better National Sunrise Award for her service and commitment to the Look Good Feel Better program. Look Good Feel Better – a free public program dedicated to improving the lives of women undergoing cancer treatment by offering guidance and advice to help them cope with the appearance side effects of treatment – presents the awards each year to volunteers who have made extraordinary contributions to the program and the lives of the women it serves. The award-winning volunteers were nominated by their peers and chosen from a field of candidates from across the country.

The Look Good Feel Better program is made possible in the United States through a collaboration of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation, the American Cancer Society and the Professional Beauty Association. These three organizations have worked together for 28 years to improve the morale, confidence and quality of life for women during cancer treatment, offering a sense of normalcy and control during an often difficult and challenging time. Look Good Feel Better serves approximately 50,000 women each year in 15,000 workshops offered in more than 2,000 host facilities, as well as 150,000 patients and survivors through online and virtual services and support.

Louise Ziekle has been a committed Look Good Feel Better program volunteer for three years. She currently facilitates Look Good Feel Better group patient workshops every other month, along with offering one-on-one consultations.

“Louise is a vital part of the Look Good Feel Better program at the cancer center,” said Leigh Ann Schultejans, Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center social worker. “She is a very dedicated volunteer who puts a lot of time and energy into making sure women are aware of LGFB better and that their time in class is worthwhile.”

“The compassion, kindness and commitment of our volunteers are the heart and soul of this program,” said Louanne Roark, Executive Director of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation and Look Good Feel Better. “They bring hope, courage and confidence to people facing the challenge of a lifetime, and dedicate so much of their personal time to making someone else’s day brighter and more hopeful, and for that, we are grateful.”

Look Good Feel Better is a free public service program that helps individuals with cancer improve their self-esteem and confidence by helping them to deal with the appearance side effects of cancer treatment. The program offers free workshops, and online and virtual support that include lessons on skin and nail care, cosmetics, wigs and turbans, accessories and styling… helping people with cancer to find some normalcy in a life that is by no means normal. Look Good Feel Better is offered through a collaborative effort of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation, the charitable arm of the Personal Care Products Council, the trade group representing the cosmetics and beauty industry; the American Cancer Society, the nation’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to saving lives from cancer; and the Professional Beauty Association, the largest organization of salon professionals with members representing salons/spas, distributors, manufacturers and beauty professionals. For more information, visit the website at www.lookgoodfeelbetter.org or call 1- 800-395-LOOK. Look Good Feel Better is a registered trademark of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.