The Honorable Gwynne E. Birzer will speak at the Fourth Annual Women of Influence recognition reception on Sept. 20.

Birzer, a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Wichita since 2015, holds two degrees from Washburn University and previously practiced law in Topeka. She will address an anticipated gathering of more than 300 Sept. 20 to celebrate the 2017 Women of Influence.

In the public sector, Birzer served as an assistant public defender, assistant district attorney and as an assistant attorney general. She also had her own private practice firm prior to relocating to Wichita in 2004, where she worked at the Sedgwick County Public Defender’s Office. In 2006, she joined Hite, Fanning & Honeyman, LLP where she specialized in medical malpractice defense litigation. In 2011, Judge Birzer became a partner in the firm, and she served in that capacity until her judicial appointment.

In addition to her judicial responsibilities, Judge Birzer serves her community on various boards and civic organizations. Judge Birzer has held leadership positions in both Kansas and Wichita Bar organizations. She has served on various KBA and WBA committees. She is also a member of the American Bar Association, and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

The EMBD annual Women of Influence recognition is complimentary and open to the public. Reservations can be made online at http://www.gotopeka.com/events for the event, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Ramada Topeka Downtown’s Regency Ballroom. The event will honor the following women:

Community Service: Shelly Buhler

Distinguished Mentor: Cathy Harris

Education: Sharon L. Sullivan

Outstanding Entrepreneur: Cheryl Creviston

Rising Star: Linda Kehres

Woman of Achievement: Pam Johnson-Betts