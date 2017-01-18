MB Piland Expands Strategic Team with Award-Winning Entrepreneur

MB Piland Advertising + Marketing , a Topeka-based advertising agency, expanded its strategic team with the addition of a local entrepreneur, Kristen Kogl, as Account Coordinator.

Kogl graduated in December 2016 with distinction and honors from Washburn University’s School of Business, with dual degrees in Marketing and Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

“Kristen has a strong desire for learning, creating and helping others which makes her a great fit for the entrepreneurial and strategic thinking we do at MB Piland,” said Martha Bartlett Piland, president + CEO.

During her time as a student, Kogl began developing a startup business of her own. She competed in Washburn University’s 2015 Business Pitch Competition and placed first in the final round. Kogl was awarded investment capital to continue building her prototype and eventually launch her company, EZ Floss.

Kogl will assist agency staff with client projects, administrative and business support, promotional support, social media and marketing research.

“I am thrilled to be working for such a prestigious agency, right here in Topeka. It is an exciting position that will allow me to learn and grow with inspirational business women,” said Kogl.