MedExpress Urgent Care to Host Breakfast and Ribbon Cutting to Open Their New Facility

To celebrate the opening of their new facility, MedExpress Urgent Care will be hosting a breakfast and ribbon cutting on Dec. 28, 2016. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and the ribbon cutting will take place at 7:30 a.m.. The doors will officially open at 8 a.m., following the ribbon cutting ceremony. Free flu shots will be provided to anyone nine years old or older for the first two weeks after opening, or until supplies run out. The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will be in attendance.