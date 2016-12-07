Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield joins DTI

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield has joined Downtown Topeka, Inc. (DTI) as Director of Marketing and Membership. Previously with jones Huyett Partners, Michelle brings with her a wealth of marketing and strategic planning experience. Mrs. Cuevas-Stubblefield has been involved in a variety of community service organizations and leadership initiatives. As director, Michelle is tasked with cultivating relationships with membership, creating marketing initiatives, and planning DTI hosted events for the benefit of member businesses.

Downtown Topeka Incorporated’s mission is to encourage the growth of business, governmental services and cultural entertainment in the heart of Topeka and Shawnee County and to be the leading advocate on issues that affect the economic well-being of our members, downtown businesses and residents.