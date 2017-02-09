Midwest Float – Topeka’s only Float Tank Center In Topeka, KS

Floating has been called “the closest thing to drifting in outer space that you can experience on this planet.” On January 20th, a new Topeka business, Midwest Float, opened with two float tanks on Brandywine Ln, Topeka’s only float center. The tanks contain 10 inches of water so saturated with Epsom salts that they are more buoyant than the dead sea.

Everything is kept at skin temperature, making it impossible to tell where your body ends and the water begins. The tanks are thoroughly sound-proofed, and you float in complete darkness. “When you’re not fighting gravity or being forced to absorb loads of information,” says Casey Campbell, The founder of Midwest Float, “your body has a lot of free resources to spend thinking, healing, and de-stressing.”

The Book of Floating, which is essentially the bible of float tanks, summarizes the process as “a rapid, easily mastered, reliable, safe tool to make you feel very good.” About 30-minutes into your float, your brain starts producing extra dopamine and endorphins, which boost your mood. Your brainwaves slowly switch over to theta waves, which we normally produce as we’re drifting off to sleep.

Numerous studies over the last 40 years show a wide variety of benefits that come with floating. Physically, the float tank has been shown to relieve stress, accelerate recovery from injuries, fight addiction, eliminate chronic pain, and much more. Mental benefits include enhanced concentration and information absorption.

Spiritually, float tanks are like training wheels for meditation. People who have spent years meditating regularly can consciously make theta waves and remain awake. Float tanks accomplish the same thing effortlessly. “It’s not a replacement for meditation, but when you know what that state of mind feels like, it’s easier to get there again on your own,” explains Casey.

Midwest Float, which is located at 21st and Brandywine Ln, is working to make floating well known and affordable to everyone. They have bartering and are working on an internship program, “I want everyone to experience floating,” says Casey, “I think everyone needs to.” They want to involve the community and run different programs such as Artist, Musician and maybe even a Chef’s program!

Midwest Float is located at 2120 Brandywine Ln.

For more info on floating and Midwest Float specifically, go to Midwestfloat.com