TOPEKA, Kansas, August 7, 2018) – Mize Houser & Company P.A., a regional certified public accounting firm, is ranked in the INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 200 Firms of 2018 as the 129th largest accounting firm. Mize Houser debuted on the list at #157 in 2011.

Inside Public Accounting (IPA) 200 firms are ranked by revenues, with a base threshold of $17.9 million.

About Mize Houser & Company P.A.

Mize Houser & Company P.A., founded in 1956, employs over 230 people in Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to traditional tax and audit services, the firm provides accounting services, payroll, bill payment, information technology and consulting services to organizations across the country. Mize Restaurant Group provides tax, accounting, payroll and consulting services to restaurants, breweries and brew pubs nationwide. The firm has received recognition as a “Firm to Watch” by Accounting Today as well as Inside Public Accounting’s Top 200 firm list. For more information, visit www.mizehouser.com.