Mize Houser & Company, PA Releases Video Series For Restaurant & Hotel Owners and Operators

(Overland Park, KS – January 3, 2017) – Mize Houser & Company, PA., a regional accounting and consulting firm focused on providing accounting, payroll and financial services to restaurants and hotels announces the launch of the Mize Houser Minutes , an online series of educational videos produced in cooperation with the Kansas Restaurant & Hospitality Association .

“Restaurant owners and operators have limited time to focus on profitability, managing payroll and other challenges, “ explains Bret Curtis, CPA, JD, LLM and Shareholder for the Hospitality Services Industry group at Mize Houser. “We created the 24/7 accessible video series with the Kansas Restaurant & Hospitality Association to give owners 60 seconds of information about dealing with operational challenges they face every day,” adds Curtis.

The first set of five videos features Mize Houser professionals who address topics including complying with the Department of Labor overtime rules; how to understand your financial statement; what are sales and use taxes; when you should outsource your payroll and watching out for fraud in your restaurant.

“KRHA is pleased to partner with Mize Houser on this educational series. A significant focus of our mission is to be the resource for hotel and restaurant owner/operators who need help running their operations. Now our owners will have access to short, insightful content to educate them on the latest tax and operational challenges, “remarked Adam Mills, President & CEO, of the Kansas Restaurant & Hospitality Association.

The videos can be accessed on the KRHA website ( www.KRHA.org ) and also on the Mize Houser & Company, PA website( www.mizehouser.com ) here .

About Mize Houser & Company P.A.