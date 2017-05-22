Mobile security: The reality of malware … augmented

BY DENISE GIUSTO BILIĆ

Originally, it wa s expected that mobile devices would evolve to become handheld computers with capabilities like any desktop. It is clear today that our smartphones and tablets have evolved beyond this point, creating new means of technological interaction not previously imagined.

Within the context of socio-technological revolution, the rise of virtual reality technology raises new security risks not only to digital information, but also to users’ physical wellbeing. While these applications collect and store increasingly sensitive data, mobile malware is constantly evolving and becoming more complex, reinforcing the importance of, and need for, secure mobile technology. Given the large number of potential victims, the official app markets are struggling to withstand new barrages of malicious code attempting to infiltrate their trenches.

Does this scenario reflect what awaits us in terms of mobile security trends? Throughout this article, we will discuss how these risks might develop in the near future.

This article is an adapted version of the corresponding section from ESET’s 2017 trends paper, Security Held Ransom.

