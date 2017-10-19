Molly Aldrich, owner of Continental Pharmacy, was presented with the Kansas Pharmacists Association’s (KPhA) Excellence in Innovation Award

TOPEKA, KS – Molly Aldrich, owner of Continental Pharmacy in Topeka, KS, was presented with the Kansas Pharmacists Association’s (KPhA) Excellence in Innovation Award on Sept. 30, 2017, at a ceremony during the 137th KPhA Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Lawrence, KS.

Aldrich has developed an innovative medication adherence packaging program that has become a large part of her practice, and a very large percentage of her patients receive this service. She recently moved her pharmacy into a new location with private patient rooms/counseling rooms that include flat screen TVs that she uses to improve the visual portion of her Medication Therapy Management Services. Her innovative approach is greatly advancing the practice of pharmacy and improving patient care in her community.

The Excellence in Innovation Award is a national award coordinated by the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations, and generously sponsored by UpsherSmith Laboratories, Inc. to recognize and honor a qualified pharmacist who has demonstrated significant innovation in their respective practice, method or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy.