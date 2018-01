The Greater Topeka Partnership has partnered with Topeka Metro to wrap a bus in celebration of the official kick-off of Momentum 2022.

The official unveiling will take place on Tuesday, January 16th at 10:00 a.m. at the Quincy Street

Station located at 820 SE Quincy St.

Attendees will hear from Susan Duffy, General Manager of Topeka Metro and Kayla Bitler,

Strategic C oordinator of Momentum 2022 for the Greater Topeka Partnership.