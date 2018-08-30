Multilevel Marketing

Rodan & Fields has only been involved in direct sales for 10 years, with products available in the United States, Canada and Australia. The company offers several skincare regimens, but also has a variety of other skin products for sale as well.

Loewen became interested in Rodan & Fields after giving birth to her first child.

“I became pregnant with my first kid and developed Melasma, which is the dark patches of skin on your face. I went to different dermatologists in town, but nothing worked on me. I spent $800 getting a chemical peel. My skin looked amazing for 30 days and then the spots came back,” Loewen said.

After seeing Facebook pictures of women with Melasma finding successful treatment by using a Rodan & Fields product called Reverse, Loewen decided to give the product a try.

“What got me to jump in and use the product was that all the Rodan & Fields products come with a 60-day empty bottle money back guarantee,” Loewen said.

After using Rodan & Fields Reverse regimens, Loewen saw significant results after 60 days, not only in her overall complexion, but there was significant lightening of the dark spots. After 90 days, Loewen said she saw the biggest difference and the brown spot above her lip was completely gone.

After such success with the products, Loewen decided to join the Rodan & Fields team as a consultant to receive the 25 percent discount.

“I started out to just get the products at a discount. I didn’t want to be the one that was bugging my friends, but I found it very natural to sell if you can find something that you love and will be telling people about anyway,” Loewen said.

Loewen says Rodan & Fields consultants do not have product inventory at their homes. All product sales are done online and are shipped directly from Rodan & Fields.