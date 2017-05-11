Mulvane Art Fair set for June 3-4, 2017 at Washburn University Campus

TOPEKA, KS – The 25th Mulvane Art Fair is set for June 3 and 4 on the Washburn University campus. More than 80 artist booths from 14 states will display and sell paintings, drawings, prints, photography, jewelry sculpture and work in fiber, glass, wood, metal, ceramics and textiles.

“Fair-goers can easily spend the entire weekend at the Art Fair,” said Cora Spencer, president of the Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum. “In addition to the 80 artist booths with an outstanding selection of art available to purchase, visitors will enjoy the ambiance provided by The Topeka Blues Society. There will also be signature drinks with a beer garden to accompany the expanded food selection. As always, families can enjoy hands-on art activities in the children’s tent.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Tickets are $10. Children age 12 and under are free. All proceeds benefit the Mulvane Art Museum’s Art Lab and many other education programs at the Mulvane Art Museum. Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum members are admitted free to the art fair in addition to their other exclusive benefits. Memberships are available to purchase at the gate.

“The Art Fair provides an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand the benefits of joining Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum. The Mulvane Art Museum and the Children’s Art Lab are both free to the community and a Topeka treasure made possible by our members and donors. Being a member is a great way to help support these programs. Non-members are absolutely welcome at the art fair for $10 at the gate or can join prior to entering and enjoy the art fair free of charge,” said Jim Medford, Co-Chair of the Mulvane Art Fair. “The membership benefits are quite unique and I highly recommend visiting MulvaneArtFair.com to learn more.”