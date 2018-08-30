Navigating Government Contracts

FINANCIAL BENEFIT

And the financial benefits that accrue build exponentially. “For every dollar the Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization has invested this year in the Kansas PTAC program, we are seeing a return on investment of $40. This number will only increase as more small businesses obtain awards throughout the year,” said Dunn, who currently works with 179 clients.

Any contract that could be performed by a small business that is $150,000 or less can be set aside for them to bid on. Additionally, small businesses may qualify for various socioeconomic designators, further reducing the vendor pool. The categories are Women-Owned Small Business; Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business; 8(a), which is a business development program; and HUBZone, which assists businesses operating in disadvantaged areas undergoing revitalization.

“It levels the playing field for small businesses,” said Dunn. “The federal government purchases everything from toothbrushes to tanks. It’s a phenomenal market to get into. Chances are the government needs your product or service so why not learn the process and land your first contract?”

Dunn said she’s worked with clients who secured contracts for clothing, construction, court reporting, data security, janitorial services and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initiatives to maintain parks and lakes. She’s also helped Kansas retirees who want to be entrance gate attendants at federal parks like Lake Pomona, Mount Rushmore or other destinations secure seasonal gigs.

“It’s exciting to be able to dabble in all of these businesses,” said Dunn. “One of my clients presented at a 1 Million Cups event and just got his first contract with the U.S. Army for a standing desk he developed. Another one has created a game that can be played on aircraft carriers with a ball that won’t ricochet and cause sparks that could lead to a fire.”