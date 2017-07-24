New Pedego Store Brings the “Top” to Topeka

Nation’s Number 1 electric bike company energizes town with fun

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 19, 2017 — A new Pedego® Electric Bikes store is open in Topeka, Kansas, adding momentum to the cycling revolution that has taken over the town. Pedego Electric Bikes Topeka owners Chuck and Dana Towle are thrilled to see electric bikes energize their hometown with more fun than ever. Topeka has built a reputation as one of the most bike-friendly cities in Kansas, which made it a great choice of location for the nation’s Number 1 electric bike brand to open its 105th store worldwide. The community is invited to Pedego Topeka’s Grand Opening on Thursday, July 27. Visitors will enjoy free test rides, specials and raffles for prizes. Refreshments will be served.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO JOIN THE GRAND OPENING

WHAT: Grand Opening Celebration with Ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free test rides will be available. Refreshments will be served.

WHERE: Pedego Topeka, 2828 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, Kansas, in Barrington Village

WHEN: Grand Opening on Thursday, July 27, starting at 3 p.m.

WHO: Dana and Chuck Towle, Pedego Topeka store co-owners;

Ashley Charest, VP of Resource Development, Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce;

Rosa Cavazos, Director of Tourism, Visit Topeka;

Jeff Coen, City Councilperson and Deputy Mayor, City of Topeka;

Ryan Maccione, Pedego Corp.

Before discovering Pedego, the Towles had thrown in the towel on bike riding. Dana has a painful knee condition that made riding a normal bike nearly impossible. Chuck developed heart trouble in 2016 that made climbing hills on a normal bike difficult. Now they are back on the bike paths and feeling healthier than they thought possible. Chuck’s blood pressure is down, and Dana’s knee has been improving. Moreover, they’re having fun and want to share the adventure with the many others who might also think that cycling is no longer an option.

“On a Pedego bike, you can ride longer, farther and faster than you ever thought possible,” said Chuck. Dana agreed. “You’ll get hooked on the fun and freedom of this lifestyle, just like us!” she said.

Pedego Topeka sells all 12 Pedego Electric Bikes models that empower riders to zoom up hills and breeze through headwinds. Pedego bikes have a 500-watt hub motor that helps riders cruise distances of 20 to 60 miles without getting tired and sweaty. Riders love Pedego’s California-style cruisers, including the Pedego Platinum Interceptor, a fully loaded cruiser bike; the Pedego Interceptor, which boasts a 48-volt battery that propels riders with extra power; and Pedego’s Comfort Cruiser, which is powered by a 36-volt battery for gentle help with hills. Also available are the sleek City Commuter; the sturdy Stretch cargo bike; the Trail Tracker fat-tire bike for riding on gravel and snow; the Ridge Rider electric mountain bike; and the Latch, an ingenious folding bike, designed for portability and convenience. Pedego also recently introduced the Airstream model for camping devotees. Test rides are available at the store.

Rentals are also available, and there’s quite a variety of destinations. With the power of Pedego, riders can cruise for hours enjoying the long miles of scenic paths without over-exerting. Popular destinations and paths include Burnetts Mound, Gage Park, Lake Sherwood, Clarion Lakes, Washburn Rural High School. Even a ride all the way to Lake Shawnee and back is within a two-hour timeframe on a Pedego. Google Maps — bicycle mode — makes a great way to find any route around Topeka. Five power levels assist riders as they cruise for many miles over hills and breeze through headwinds.

“Bike-friendly Topeka is a great location for a Pedego store,” said Pedego Electric Bikes CEO and co-founder Don DiCostanzo. “We’re pleased to bring Pedego electric bikes to the region.”

About Pedego Topeka

Pedego Topeka is bringing Pedego Electric Bikes to the most bike-friendly city in Kansas. Pedego Topeka offers a large selection of Pedego electric bikes for sale and rental as well as accessories and service. Riders can cruise great distances over hills and through headwinds with ease. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 2828 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66614, in Barrington Village just west of I-470 and 29th. To learn more and reserve a test ride, call (785) 478-5446 or email Chuck@pedegotopeka.com . Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/Topeka/.