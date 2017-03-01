NexLynx Gallery of Arts & Friends of the Topeka Zoo unveil 5 collaborative paintings during March First Friday Art Walk

Topeka, KS, March 3, 2017 – Last spring the Friends of the Topeka Zoo and NexLynx entered a collaborative project that would lead to one of the most unique art exhibits in Art Walk history. Through a partnership with the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center and the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), work began to pair invited local artists with animal artists living at the zoo.

Lee Ryan, NexLynx President and staff invited 5 artists who have been big supporters of their gallery over the years, a strong presence in the arts community and use of various art mediums, styles and their artistic talents. The selected artists are Staci Dawn, co-owner of Haven Arts in NOTO & Aaron Douglas Art Fair Chair; Bob Hayes, acrylic abstract painter & photographer; Alexander Lancaster, owner of Two Wolves Studio & community arts advocate, Jessie Logan, impressionist style painter; and Nicole Maddox, acrylic painter & photographer.

From a list of zoo provided potential animals, each of the artists selected their animal collaborator. Staci Dawn selected Tembo the African Elephant, Bob Hayes selected the Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches, Alexander Lancaster selected Tiffany the Gorilla, Jessie Logan selected Patrick the Red-Tailed Boa and Nicole Maddox paired with Rojo the Sumatran Tiger.

Each artist prepared their canvas with non-toxic paint using the colors of their choice before the animal added their own creative side. The artists were present to give slight direction during the animal painting portion of the project. After the animal was done adding their creativeness, the artists were allowed to complete the painting with any embellishments to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

“I really wanted to feel connected to Tembo and wanted this piece to be expressive and represent both Tembo and myself” says Staci Dawn. Nicole Maddox feels “that the experience participating in this project with the zoo was extremely exciting as well as humbling.”