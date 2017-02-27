NHRA and Shelby Development, LLC Announce Acquisition of National Trail Raceway

KANSAS CITY, MO – February 23, 2017 – Shelby Development, LLC and its affiliated company Monopoly Acquisitions, LLC., CEO Chris Payne, and National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), announced today that the Companies have entered an agreement for Shelby to acquire National Trail Raceway in Columbus, Ohio.

The acquisition of the historic National Trail Raceway adds to the existing stable of motorsports assets owned by Shelby Development, LLC., which also includes Heartland Park Topeka, Topeka, Kansas. That property was purchased in December 2015.

“The opportunity to add an additional property allows us to accelerate our growth plans within the industry. We have been aggressive with acquisitions in the past couple of years,” notes Payne. “The plan is to continue to improve Heartland Park Topeka while completing the acquisition of National Trail Raceway by identifying and completing specific areas for facility improvements and introducing new event and racing content.”

“We’re excited that historic National Trail Raceway will be in the hands of an experienced track group committed to continuing to invest in the facility,” says Peter Clifford, NHRA president. “Chris Payne and his team have done a great job at Heartland Park and we’re looking forward to what they will do at National Trail Raceway, which they’ll operate as an NHRA Member Track.”

Scott Gardner, President of Heartland Park Topeka will expand his role as the Chief Operating Officer and will oversee the operational staffs of both facilities. “It’s important that we approach this opportunity to learn as much as we can about National Trail Raceway, it’s staff, racers and sponsors and build a plan to improve on what we have.” says Gardner.

National Trail Raceway is situated on 245 acres east of Columbus, Ohio and opened in 1964. The facility has a rich history in drag racing and has featured some of the biggest names in the sport, including Shirley Muldowney, Don Prudomme, Bob Glidden, Tony Schumacher and many more. In 1972 the facility began hosting the NHRA Spring Nationals which continued through 2006.

An aggressive schedule of events continues in 2017 with such events that include but not limited to; the Spectacle of Speed, NMRA Ford Super Nationals, McLaughlin Oil Night of Thunder, Super Chevy Show, Mopar Nationals, the Buckeye Fuel Wars NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Chrysler Power Classic and many more.