NHRA Top Fuel Driver Leah Pritchett to Sign Autographs at Menards in Topeka on Friday, January 26

Prior to hosting the Heartland Motorsports Park Racers Banquet on Friday, January 26, 2018, Leah Pritchett will make a one-hour autograph appearance open to the public at the Menards store in Topeka, Kansas. Leah will sign autographs this Friday from 3:30-4:30pm in the store located at 6401 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604.

Leah will be talking to fans about her #5 Top Fuel points standings from the 2017 season and her goals for 2018. She will be encouraging fans to attend this year’s Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties. Topeka is always one of her favorite races since it falls close to her birthday. Tickets for the event are currently on sale at NHRA.com, and Menards will begin selling discounted admission tickets throughout stores in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa starting March 1st.