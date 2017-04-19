NINE GRANTS KICK OFF TWELTH YEAR AT WOMEN’S FUND LUNCHEON

“The Women’s Fund,” a donor-advised fund of the Topeka Community Foundation is hosting a luncheon where they will award $40,000.00 to nine local organizations for programs directed at financial literacy for women and children, STEAM and mental health.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26th at the Topeka Country Club– 2700 SW Buchanan Street. Before lunch is served (at noon) attendees will interact with last year’s grant recipients as they “showcase” how their grant dollars were used.

Organizations receiving grants for 2017 are:

Antioch Family Life Center $3,300.00 Financial Literacy

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka $4,745.00 Mental Health Program

Catholic Charities of NE KS $6,880.00 Financial Literacy

Housing & Credit Counseling, Inc. $1,200.00 Financial Literacy

Kansas Ballet Company $4,640.00 STEAM Program

Mulvane Art Museum $7,000.00 STEAM Program

Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy $3,190.00 STEAM Program

Topeka Performing Arts Center $4,545.00 STEAM Program

Valeo Behavioral Health Care $4,500.00 Mental Health Program

Organizations from throughout the community submitted grant proposals and after interviews with selected applicants, each member of The Women’s Fund was given an opportunity to vote on the grant applications.

“We are pleased to offer women an opportunity to participate in collective giving, and to participate in the process of investing in meaningful programs in our community,” said Fund Chairwoman Linda Jeffrey.

As The Women’s Fund kicks off its 12th year with more than 300 members, more than a half million dollars has been contributed to date. One half of each contribution is used for grants, while the other half is held in endowment, ensuring the Fund impacts the community in perpetuity. The Women’s Fund will have awarded more than $350,000.00 in grants.

The mission of The Women’s Fund is to promote women’s leadership in philanthropy, increase charitable contributions and strengthen their value through collective giving, and encourage a new generation of philanthropists.