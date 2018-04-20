Nominees for the 38th Annual Small Business Awards

The following businesses have been selected for the 38th Annual Small Business Awards presented by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce

Capital City Business of Distinction

Porterfield’s Inc.

Schendel Lawn & Landscape

Tarwater Farm & Home

Minority Owned Business of Distinction

Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel

Footprints Bookkeeping Services, LLC

Fragrance World of Topeka

Women Owned Business of Distinction

Century Business Technologies, Inc.

Greenpoint

HR Partners, LLC

Emerging Entrepreneur of Distinction

Ethan & Anna Children’s Boutique

Happy Basset Brewing Company

Red Door Home Store

Small Business Advocate

Azura Credit Union

Jennifer Kirmse

TK Business Magazine

Non-Profit of Distinction

Harvesters

Let’s Help, Inc.

Valeo Behavioral Health Care, Inc.