Nominees for the 38th Annual Small Business Awards

The following businesses have been selected for the 38th Annual Small Business Awards presented by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce
Capital City Business of Distinction
Porterfield’s Inc.
Schendel Lawn & Landscape
Tarwater Farm & Home
Minority Owned Business of Distinction
Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel
Footprints Bookkeeping Services, LLC
Fragrance World of Topeka
Women Owned Business of Distinction
Century Business Technologies, Inc.
Greenpoint
HR Partners, LLC
Emerging Entrepreneur of Distinction
Ethan & Anna Children’s Boutique
Happy Basset Brewing Company
Red Door Home Store
Small Business Advocate
Azura Credit Union
Jennifer Kirmse
TK Business Magazine
Non-Profit of Distinction
Harvesters
Let’s Help, Inc.
Valeo Behavioral Health Care, Inc.