(Topeka, Kansas, June 4, 2018) ­– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Jennifer Waterman, D.O., has joined our medical team and will practice as an orthopedic surgeon, specializing in feet and ankles. Her office will be located at 2660 S.W. Third St.

Dr. Waterman enjoys her specialty because she knows how integral our feet are to mobility and daily life.

“With every step that is taken, the tiny joints of the foot bear the load,” Waterman said. “Being able to help fix those tiny joints will create a better quality of life for my patients, and that is very important to me.”

Dr. Waterman received her medical degree at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, Virginia, in 2007. She completed her osteopathic internship at University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center, Richmond Heights, Ohio, in 2008, and her orthopedic residency at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee, in 2017.

Dr. Waterman spent three years as a full-time, active-duty flight surgeon in the United States Air Force. She now serves in the Air Force as a reservist, where she recently returned from Afghanistan supporting the 303rd Squadron as a flight surgeon.

“Operating in a combat zone was a truly gratifying experience,” Waterman said. “It really changed my perspective on a lot of things, and I’m grateful and proud to have had the opportunity.”

Dr. Waterman enjoys reading, traveling, sports and attending concerts.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Waterman, call 785-270-8880.

