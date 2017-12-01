(Topeka, Kan., Dec. 1, 2017) ­– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Florin O. Nicolae, M.D., has joined our medical team and will practice as a pain management specialist. His practice will be located at Stormont Vail Pain Management Clinic, 2660 S.W. Third St., in Topeka. He has been a long-standing member of the medical community, having practiced in Topeka for almost 20 years.

Dr. Nicolae enjoys working with his patients to alleviate their pain.

“Chronic pain is widespread and it’s often treated unsuccessfully with measures other than interventional pain management,” said Nicolae. “When patients come to see me, I work hard to be thorough, identifying all pain mechanisms as opposed to just the most obvious ones.”

Dr. Nicolae received his medical degree at Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania. He completed an internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals of Cleveland, both in Cleveland, Ohio, and an anesthesiology residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland and at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan. He completed his pain management fellowship at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dr. Nicolae resides in Topeka with his wife. The couple have two children attending Harvard University. He enjoys reading, traveling and playing chess.

To make an appointment with Dr. Nicolae, ask for a referral from your primary care physician. For more information, call 785-270-0070.

