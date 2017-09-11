(Topeka, Kan., Sept. 11, 2017) ­– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Brandy L. Ficek, M.D., has joined our medical team and will practice as a palliative medicine physician. Her practice will be located at Cotton O’Neil Mulvane, 823 Mulvane, in Topeka.

Ficek says the differences between palliative medicine and hospice care are often misunderstood. Although both are focused on providing symptom management and support for patients with serious illnesses, palliative medicine doctors care for patients throughout the entire trajectory of their illness – both during and after traditional treatments.

“I enjoy being able to care for patients throughout every stage in their illness,” said Dr. Ficek. “As a part of their healthcare team, I’m committed to helping them make positive changes in their lives and the lives of their family members.”

Dr. Ficek received her medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa, in 2008 and completed a family medicine residency at Scottsdale Healthcare, Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2011. She completed a faculty development fellowship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and then completed a hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, both in Phoenix, Arizona. She received Phoenix Magazine’s “2016 Top Doctor” award.

Dr. Ficek was raised with the mindset of using whatever talents you have to help others. She is committed to building close relationships with her patients, often spending extra time to get to know them and their families. She enjoys an active lifestyle, dedicating some of her free time to running, hiking, traveling and reading.

