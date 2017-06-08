President and Executive Director of the Stormont Vail Foundation Announces Retirement

(Topeka, Kan., June 7, 2017) ­– Jane Mackey, MBA, president and executive director of the Stormont Vail Foundation, has announced her intent to retire on Oct. 31, 2017. Mackey has served the Foundation in this role since February 2012 and also served in the same capacity from 2000-2005. Under her leadership, Foundation assets have grown from $12 million to $22.5 million.

“I will miss the people,” she said. “We have a terrific group of volunteers who are trustees and long-time volunteers helping in the Foundation. The Foundation staff is a small but mighty group that works very hard to fulfill the mission.”

During her tenure from 2000-2005, Mackey led the Foundation’s first capital campaign since its inception in 1982, raising $5.7 million for the benefit of the Neonatal Intensive Care remodeling in 2005.

“The project was fun, and the remodeled unit was an incredible transformation from the old one,” she said. “I remember taking people on tours of the old unit who were so excited about seeing the babies, and then they just were stunned at the small size and medical challenges that the babies were facing.”

Mackey also established the Foundation’s first golf tournament, an accomplishment she said couldn’t have been done without the tremendous support from Stormont Vail Health employees and business partners.

Between 2005 and 2012, Mackey also has served as a consultant providing training, consultation and contract services to local not-for-profit organizations on board development, fundraising and other management initiatives. She earned both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Kansas.

Mackey and her husband, Bob, have lived in Topeka since 1976 and have one son, who is married and lives in Kansas City. Mackey added that while she’ll miss her co-workers, she has something she is looking forward to during retirement, the arrival of her first grandchild in late June.

About the Stormont Vail Foundation

Established in 1984, the Stormont Vail Foundation provides voluntary gift support to Stormont Vail Health for patient care services and community health education programs.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health care system that has been serving the health care needs of northeast Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Health, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 240 physicians. More than 4,800 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 27 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and multiple regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by providing high quality, compassionate care with state-of-the-art equipment in convenient, comfortable facilities for patients and families.

