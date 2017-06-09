Stormont Vail Health is announced that Matthew Masterson, D.O., has joined our medical team and will practice as a psychiatrist with a subspecialty in pediatric and adolescent psychiatry. His practice will be located at Stormont Vail Behavioral Health, 3707 S.W. 6th St. in Topeka.

Dr. Masterson has always had a strong interest in science and helping others. He had a deep respect for the physicians that worked in the town where he grew up, and he saw them as knowledgeable, caring, helpful individuals, and he aspired to be like them.

“I was determined to pursue a career in medicine with a goal of serving the community where I lived and promoting the health of others,” said Dr. Masterson. “I am passionate about what I do, and I find great satisfaction in helping others work through issues while working towards wellness and health.”

Dr. Masterson received his degree in osteopathic medicine at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, Missouri, in 1998. He completed a psychiatry residency, and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. Dr. Masterson also has a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology from Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho, and an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Pre-Medicine from Ricks College, Rexburg, Idaho.

What sets Dr. Masterson apart from others in his field is his wide range of practice experience from working in multiple locations and different environments throughout his career. His focus is on a holistic approach to mental health wellness, taking into account medical, social, environmental and mental health issues. His patients describe him as caring, compassionate, easy to engage and knowledgeable.

He loves the outdoors, and in his spare time Dr. Masterson enjoys a wide variety of outdoor activities.

Dr. Masterson is now accepting new patients.