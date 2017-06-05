Q&A SUSTAINABLE INTERIOR DESIGN WITH BA DESIGNS

BA Designs

FEATURING: McElroy’s Interior Space Redesign

Q: What does an interior designer do?

An interior designer is qualified by means of education, experience and examination to protect and enhance the health, life, safety and welfare of the public.

Interior designers assist with project programming, material and finish specifications, space planning, renderings and code compliance. They consult with clients to develop a working vision for the space and then collaborate with architects, engineers and contractors to bring that vision to fruition. They also assist with procurement of furniture, fixtures, office equipment, flooring, wall finishes, artwork and accessories.

Q: What value does interior design bring to a business?

Good interior design ties into your existing culture and can help you generate business. Because designers understand required codes and regulations through their education, certifications and experience, they can save you money and resources as you implement your design.

Having a workplace that promotes a more effective and healthy work atmosphere, complete with natural light and collaborative spaces, helps with employee recruitment and attention as well.

Q: Can you highlight an interior design project that incorporated sustainability?

We worked with McElroy’s to redesign their interior space. Through our design efforts, we were able to harvest more natural light in the building, making it not only more aesthetic, but also healthier for the employees. We used recycled materials, LED energy-saving fixtures, and occupancy sensing controls. We also met Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association standards that promote safe working environments. We aligned the project with sustainable manufacturers to insure sustainability goals were achieved.

Q: What trends are you seeing in the workplace?

Companies are looking for collaborative environments that accommodate for today’s evolving technology. Designs must satisfy multiple generations and workplace strategies with an increasing emphasis on ergonomics and movement to promote health and well-being within the built environment. Today’s workers like their interior environments to have the comfort and feel of home.