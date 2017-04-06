(Topeka, Kan., April 3, 2017) ­– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Ajay Tejwani, M.D., M.P.H., has joined our medical team and is practicing as a radiation oncology physician. Stormont Vail Health’s radiation oncology services are provided in partnership with The University of Kansas Cancer Center. Dr. Tejwani is practicing at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, 1414 S.W. Eighth Ave. in Topeka.

“As the son of a medical oncologist, I have grown up around medicine my entire life,” said Dr. Tejwani. “Seeing the fulfillment my mother gained from practicing oncology eventually inspired me to pursue medical school and a subsequent path toward treating cancer patients.”

Radiation oncology was the intersection of many of Dr. Tejwani’s clinical interests. “I appreciated the cutting-edge technology the field demonstrates and the ability to eradicate disease or palliate symptoms non-invasively,” said Dr. Tejwani. “My favorite aspect of working in oncology is the ability to work in a team setting with several disciplines regularly.”

Dr. Tejwani received his medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2008. He completed a radiation oncology residency at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, , Brooklyn, New York, in 2013.

Dr. Tejwani actively enjoys being able to offer clinical trials to patients in the community and strives to ensure his patients understand their disease and treatments. His patients have described him as enthusiastic, straight-forward, patient and even-tempered.

When he is not in clinic, Dr. Tejwani enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons, ages 5 and 3. He loves to play basketball and golf in his free time. He says being born and raised in metro Detroit, he is an avid Detroit Pistons basketball fan and a Detroit Lions football fan.

Dr. Tejwani is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, talk to your specialist about a referral to this radiation oncology physician.

