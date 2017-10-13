Reception to Celebrate 2017 Latino Leadership Collaborative of Kansas Leadership Program Graduates set for Saturday, October 14 at Washburn University

Three leading Latino organizations in Topeka, Topeka League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #11071, El Centro of Topeka and MANA de Topeka will celebrate with a graduation ceremony on:

Saturday, October 14th | Noon

Washburn University Bradbury Thompson Building

The graduation ceremony will celebrate 14 new graduates immediately following completion of the last 2017 leadership program session..

This year’s graduates are: Griselda Martinez, Sandra Muniz, Ismael Burmudez, Al Gallegos, Maria Ruiz, Liz Rodriguez, Marcus Gomez, Jennifer Kirmse, Angel Romero, Kleber Alves, Andrew Gutierrez, Stacie Torrez, Eddie Serrano and Tony Jaramillo.

2018 Programs sponsors include: US Bank, Topeka Police Department, City of Topeka – Water Department, US Alliance Corporation, Azura Credit Union and Security Benefit.

The Reception Sponsor is Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka

The Keynote speaker for the graduation reception is: Michael Padilla – As a proven community leader, Mr. Padilla retired as a Major from the Topeka Police Department after 34 years. In 2003 he joined the State of Kansas Department of Revenue as Chief of Enforcement Alcoholic Beverage Control and retired in 2014.

In its third year of the program, the Collaborative has graduated 41 students through a unique and rigorous leadership training opportunity.

The Latino Leadership Collaborative objective is to train and enhance the placement of Latinos on boards, organizations, committees, community projects and policy-making positions. The project aims to ensure that the Latino community is realizing its full potential by increasing leadership capacity of current leaders and developing new leaders. The impact of the program will be create healthy, vibrant and prosperous Topeka community.

Additional information about Latino Leadership Collaborative of Kansas is available by visiting llcofks.org.



Topeka LULAC Council #11071

http://topekalulaccouncil.org/



El Centro de Topeka

http://www.elcentrooftopeka.org/



MANA de TOPEKA

http://manadetopeka.org/