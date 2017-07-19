Registration Now Open for the 2017 Kansas Chamber Business Summit

Topeka, Kansas – Registration is now open for the 2017 Kansas Chamber Business Summit on August 10, 2017 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said the summit will cover a wide range of topics important to all businesses – large or small.

“The Business Summit is a great opportunity for business owners and their teams to learn the latest on federal and state issues, including immigration, tax policy, and healthcare as well as other impactful topics such as worker’s compensation and employment discrimination,” Cobb said. “Plus, attendees also may sign up to earn continuing education credits in the areas of legal, human resources and accounting.”

The Kansas Chamber Business Summit is open to all businesses in Kansas. Presenters during the all-day summit include:

Allie Devine, Devine & Donley, LLC

Robert Johnson, Jr. CPA, BKD, LLP

Linda Terrill, Property Tax Law Group

Korb Maxwell, Polsinelli

F. Charles Dunlay, McAnany Van Cleave & Phillips, P.A

John Jurcyk, McAnany Van Cleave & Phillips, P.A

John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Michael Austin, Kansas Department of Revenue

Cobb said the Kansas Chamber is honored to host Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins as this year’s Summit Keynote Speaker. She will address the group about the latest in Washington.

“As a Certified Public Accountant, Congresswoman Jenkins understands firsthand the challenges that businesses face and how what happens in Washington and Topeka impact their success and ability to grow,” Cobb said.

Congresswoman Jenkins is serving her 5th term in Congress and is a member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee which is the chief tax writing committee in Congress.

“Kansas businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Congresswoman Jenkins. “Events like the Kansas Chamber Business Summit allow members of Congress to connect with local businesses and share ideas on how best to spark economic growth and create an opportunity economy. I look forward to speaking at this event and meeting with so many great Kansans.”

Sporting Club Events is the summit’s Presenting Sponsor for a second year and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is the Breakfast and Lunch Sponsor. The summit’s Platium Sponsors are McAnany Van Cleave & Phillips, P.A. and BKD, LLP. The Gold Sponsors are Cerner and Polsinelli.

After the summit, attendees will take a behind the scenes tour of the soccer stadium.

To learn more about the summit and to register, go to www.KansasChamber.org and click on the Events section.