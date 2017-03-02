When you face any change, you weigh the pros and cons of your choice in an attempt to have no regrets. is was part of my transition from managing TK to sitting on the sidelines as an owner while joining Envista Credit Union. I spent weeks evaluating the transition, the opportunity, the loss, the possible regrets, but nothing prepared me for the actual regret I experienced.

It wasn’t the career change. Envista is amazing—the people, the work, the opportunity, the product—I couldn’t have asked for better.

It wasn’t the loss of entrepreneurial freedom. I mean let’s be real, to put entrepreneurship and freedom together, at least in the early years, is an oxymoron.

And, it wasn’t the loss of decision-making power that comes with being your own boss.

I was prepared to regret losing these things—but surprisingly, I never experienced regret in these areas.