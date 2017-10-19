Research Professionals and Stormont Vail Health Invite Public to Honor Study Volunteers at 5K Run & Walk Event

(Topeka, Kan., Oct. 17, 2017) ­– The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), an independent non-profit organization, and Stormont Vail Health are excited to announce the upcoming Medical Heroes Appreciation 5K Run & Walk in Topeka. The event will celebrate clinical research volunteers and raise awareness about the importance of clinical research in advancing public health.

CISCRP will host the event with support from Stormont Vail Health. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited. To register, visit bit.ly/MH5K-topeka.

“Medical Heroes are the brave men and women who take part in clinical trials in an effort to help advance public health and the future of medicine,” says CISCRP’s Founder and Board Chair, Ken Getz. “The goal of our 5K event is to raise public awareness and appreciation for these individuals and to celebrate and honor them for giving the gift of participation in clinical research.”

Topeka area running and walking enthusiasts, patients, caregivers and clinical research professionals are invited to participate and attend the event. All proceeds from the 5K will support clinical research education and outreach programs for patients and their families.

“Stormont Vail Health is honored to be hosting this important Medical Heroes Appreciation event,” said Scott Teeter, M.D., medical director of the Cotton O’Neil Clinical Research Center. “We look forward to seeing patients, researchers and local community members come together to celebrate the study volunteers who bring hope and promise to the future of medicine and health care.”

Medical Hero and research participant Bonnie Keim, Topeka, recently completed a study testing an insulin pump and novel insulin in the disease management of Type 2 diabetes. “My HbA1c (lab measure of blood sugar averages) improved significantly, I learned how to master my pump, and I added another person to my health care team – my clinical research coordinator,” Keim said. “I felt like I was a true partner in the research process and in the management of my diabetes.”

Research participants vary in age from the very young through the elderly. Dana Soetaert and Casey Cordts, parents of Medical Hero and research participant Harper Cordts, age 5, feel that there is perhaps no better contribution to medical science than to get involved in research as a family. “Our daughter has participated in two different research studies testing the manufacturing or combination of childhood vaccinations. Anything we can do to help increase vaccination rates and to ensure their safety and effectiveness is an important use of our time,” Dana said. “My husband and I are proud of our daughter and intend to remind her of her contribution to science and to encourage her to be involved in many different types of volunteerism throughout her lifetime.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and CISCRP is also looking to engage with local community partners for outreach and financial support. Contact ellyngetz@ciscrp.org for more information about opportunities to collaborate and contribute to this meaningful initiative.

Onsite check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K Run & Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., following a brief Medical Heroes Recognition Ceremony. For more information about the event, to volunteer or become a sponsor, email ellyngetz@ciscrp.org. Questions about event registration should be addressed to Kayla Seider at (617) 725-2750 ext. 322, medhero5k@ciscrp.org, or toll free at 1-877-MED-HERO ext. 322.

About CISCRP

CISCRP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit www.CISCRP.org for more information or to support CISCRP.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.