“ReStore Hope” Art Show to Benefit Topeka Habitat for Humanity and Valeo Behavioral Health Care- Creations of Hope Gallery

(Topeka, KS 3/20/17) Topeka Habitat for Humanity and Valeo Behavioral Health Care are pleased to announce “ReStore Hope” an art exhibition that will benefit both non-profit organizations. The exhibit will highlight a portfolio of artwork donated to Topeka Habitat for Humanity from a private donor. The opening of the exhibit will be during First Friday festivities on Friday, April 7, 2017 and the exhibit will continue through May. All proceeds from the sale of the art will be distributed to both Topeka Habitat for Humanity and the Creations of Hope Art Gallery, a program of Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

“This is such an amazing opportunity to showcase this amazing donation of art that will benefit both of our organizations,” said Janice Watkins, Topeka Habitat for Humanity Executive Director. “Our mission is to promote strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and the programs offered by the Creations of Hope Gallery and Valeo Behavioral Health Care are similarly aligned to that mission.”

During the First Friday event information about housing and mental illness will be highlighted throughout the gallery to provide education regarding the needs in the community and across the nation. Staff from both organizations will be available at the First Friday event to address questions and greet gallery patrons.

“Safe, affordable, and stable housing are essential building blocks for individuals and families to thrive in both their mental health and in their broader life goals. We are excited to present this unique and dynamic collection of art to support the mission of Topeka Habitat for Humanity,” said Cara Weeks, Valeo Expressive Therapies Manager.

This event is free and open to the public. The Creations of Hope Gallery is at 909 N. Kansas Avenue with the grand opening of “ReStore Hope” on Friday April 7th, 5-8pm during the First Friday Art Walk. The exhibit will be on display through May.

About Topeka Habitat for Humanity: THFH is a non-profit, non-denomination Christian housing ministry that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Dedicated to ending substandard housing THFH builds simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in-need. Qualifying families receive home ownership education, connectedness to their communities as they volunteer 300-600 “sweat equity” hours and ultimately, an opportunity to own their own home through an interest-free loan. For more information visit www.topekahabitat.org or call 785-234-4322.

About Creations of Hope Gallery: The Creations of Hope gallery is a collective art gallery with a focus of mental health advocacy through art. Creations of Hope is sponsored by the Expressive Therapies program at Valeo Behavioral Health Care. Gallery hours are Friday from 12-5p (with late hours on the First Friday of each month) and Saturdays from 10a-3p. For more information contact creationsofhope@gmail.com or call 785-408-8261