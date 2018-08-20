(Topeka, Kansas, Aug. 20, 2018) – Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Cindy Rodriguez-Silva, M.D., has joined our medical team and will practice as a rheumatologist, bilingual in Spanish and English.

For Dr. Rodriguez, pursuing a medical degree began as a desire to help her family, several of whom suffer from serious health concerns.

“I saw how they suffered and had to try to understand complex conditions, knowing very little about health care,” Rodriguez said. “I am now able to assist my family, and my patients, with navigating through their diagnoses and treatment plans by sharing my knowledge with them.”

Dr. Rodriguez received her medical degree at the Universidad de Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, in 2012. She completed her internal medicine residency at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Paterson, New Jersey, in 2016, and her rheumatology fellowship at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2018.

Dr. Rodriguez believes a strong patient and physician relationship plays a key role in patient outcomes. She strives to spend extra time with her patients, learning more about them than just their disease process.

Dr. Rodriguez enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband, a general and trauma surgeon at Stormont Vail, and her young son. She enjoys cooking, traveling and experiencing other cultures.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.