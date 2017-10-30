(Topeka, Kan., Oct. 26, 2017) ­– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Robert O. Langland, CPA, will join the organization as the new senior vice president and chief financial officer on Monday, Nov. 27.

“I am pleased to welcome Robert Langland to the Stormont Vail Health team,” said Randy Peterson, Stormont Vail president and chief executive officer. “Langland will work to ensure that our patients receive the best value for the services that we provide.”

Langland is a seasoned executive with more than 33 years of health care finance experience, having served the past eight years as the vice president of financial services at St. John Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His experience includes both for-profit and non-profit health care, as well as serving as a vice president and corporate controller during a health care takeover.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.