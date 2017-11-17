20 Under 40: ROBERT SIMMONS

ROBERT SIMMONS

Lieutenant Narcotics/Organized Crime and Gang Units Topeka Police Department

Besides being named the Topeka Police Department’s youngest sergeant at the age of 26 and the department’s youngest lieutenant at the age of 31, Robert has taken on multiple other roles throughout his career with TPD that have displayed his passion for teaching.





He is an adjunct criminal justice professor at Washburn University and was appointed to the Shawnee County Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board by the mayor. Robbie is a founding member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas’ Red Shoe Crew and helped create the TPD Junior Pathfinders Academy.



Where do you see Topeka in 10 years?

You just never know how much progress a city can make in 10 years. The optimist in me thinks Topeka will continue to make significant improvements. There is a lot of motivation and energy behind these improvements, so I hope to see Topeka continue to grow and become an even more exciting place to be.



Why did you choose Topeka as the place to build your career?

Topeka has always been home. I think what kept me here was a pretty overwhelming feeling and need to stay here with my family and friends and look for ways to make positive change in Topeka.