Ron Smeltzer Named President & CEO of Envista Credit Union

Envista Credit Union Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Ron Smeltzer has been named the President and Chief Executive Officer of Envista Credit Union following the retirement of Glen Scott. Smeltzer provides leadership and management to Envista’s team of more than 120 staff with branches in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. Envista Credit Union has $327 million in assets and more than 38,000 members.

“We’ve selected a strong leader at a time when Envista is in a strong position,” said Dan Ramsey, Envista Credit Union Board Chairman. “Ron is a champion of the Envista culture and has an incredible passion for the financial success of our members. I am confident that he will lead Envista to a great future.”

Smeltzer has been with Envista Credit Union for 28 years, serving the last 15 years as the Executive Vice

President. In addition to his new position as President and CEO, Ron was appointed Treasurer of the Envista Credit Union Board.

“I am honored, and grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization,” said Smeltzer. “We have an incredibly committed team, and I know that together, we have the drive and the vision to succeed and enter the next chapter of Envista’s exciting future.”

Envista Credit Union is a full service financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit www.envistacu.com.