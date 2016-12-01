Santa “Claws” Is Coming To Town

Because of past success, Santa Claws has decided to extend his stay at the Topeka Zoo this year.

Mr. Claws will be taking photos with guests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Big Gage Shelter House next to the zoo. The move was made to accommodate the event’s growing participation.

Each year Santa Claws brings a variety of friendly animals along with him. For $5 per person, you can get your photo taken with Santa in his sleigh and a live animal by a professional area photographer. The money raised supports the Topeka Zoo’s conservation initiatives both locally and globally.

“For a lot of people, it creates a very unique holiday memory that many use for their holiday greeting card,” said zoo director Brendan Wiley.

Santa Claws first visited the Topeka Zoo in 2013. That year, 214 people visited Santa raising $643. In 2014, 291 people visited, raising $1,164. Last year, the event saw 342 people, raising $1,710.

“In the three years we have done this, more than $3,500 has been raised to help aid in the conservation plight of pollinators and Black-footed Ferrets right here in Kansas as well as animals like elephants and tigers a half a world away,” Wiley said.