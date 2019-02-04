Schendel Lawn and Landscape to Relocate

Schendel Lawn and Landscape will relocate its Topeka operations and administrative offices to 4100 SW 40th Street, Topeka. The company’s growth of 50 percent since moving to their current location has prompted the need for more office space, as well as land and storage for equipment and materials. The new property, formerly the location of Blackburn Nursery, is undergoing renovations and expected to be completed and ready for move in by this summer. Schendel has purchased only the Blackburn buildings and land, not their business operations, and they will not offer retail sales like Blackburn’s.

Schendel Lawn and Landscape provides a full range of lawn and landscape services to both residential and commercial customers, including: lawn fertilization; irrigation installation and maintenance; lawn care such as mowing, trimming, seeding, and sodding; and landscape design, installation, and maintenance.

“This new location will give us the space we need to continue providing outstanding service to our customers. We’ll have more space to meet with customers while also showcasing the different materials available for landscaping projects,” says Brent Boles, managing partner with Schendel Lawn and Landscape. “It will provide plenty of room for our equipment, plants, and materials, and will also allow for future growth. It’s a great location for us, and we are excited to renovate it and make it our home for many years.”

Schendel’s current office at 4707 SW 6th Avenue is for sale.