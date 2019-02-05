Second-annual Kansas State Dance Marathon benefits area children’s hospital programs & services

Saturday, Feb. 9, 3-9 p.m. / KSU Student Recreation Center

(Manhattan, Kansas, Feb. 5, 2019) – In celebration of year-long efforts to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Kansas State University Dance Marathon team will hold its second annual Dance Marathon event this Saturday, February 9, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the K-State Student Recreation Center.

The 6-hour event will include live music, honoring of Children’s Miracle families, and raffle prizes. The money raised underwrites the cost of children’s programs and s

ervices at Stormont Vail Health, which annually serves more than 5,300 children in Riley and Pottawatomie counties. Last year, K-State Dance Marathon raised more than $15,000 for children served at Stormont Vail Health.

Participants may register to attend the event at https://www.kstatedancemarathon.com/ or donate athttps://www.kstatedancemarathon.com/donate-1.

“Stormont Vail Health is proud to be our region’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital,” said Amy Burns, Stormont Vail Foundation president. “Support provided through donations made at Dance Marathon will help us care for our youngest and most vulnerable patients, including those in our neonatal intensive care and pediatrics inpatient units.”