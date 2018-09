Eric Wortham II, pianist that has toured with Adele, Jill Scott and Seal, will be performing at Serendipity in Topeka, KS on September 29, 2018. Wortham will be performing along side Topeka’s vocalists Ashley Young, Elvin Graves and Jake Livgren.

This will be an intimate once in a lifetime experience and concert that will be like no other. More information available at www.serendipitytopeka.com. Tickets are available now for $20 and will be $25 at the door.