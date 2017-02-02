Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for 10th Annual Summer Youth Academies

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their 10th Annual Summer Youth Academy in June. The camps are free of charge and are open to incoming 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students. The goal of the camp is to promote a positive interaction between the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the youth of Shawnee County. The purpose is to build life skills, instill confidence and develop self-esteem. The curriculum will include a wide variety of activities that will incorporate teamwork, physical fitness, and general law enforcement information. We will emphasize the importance of good decision making skills and teach good citizenship. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office strives to provide a positive learning experience for our youth during their summer break. This program is structured to be fun, informative and challenging.

Due to the popularity of our camps, we are adding a third youth academy at Hayden High School!

There will be three camps to choose from on the following dates;

June 5-9th 8am to noon at Seaman High School

June 12th -16th 8am to noon at Shawnee Heights High School

June 19th – 23rd 8am to noon at Hayden High School

More information, as well as an application, can be found on our website shawneesheriff.org and a highlight video can be found on our facebook page. The application deadline is May 26th, 2017, but the camps usually fill up so don’t delay if your child is interested! For any questions regarding the academy, please contact Deputy Shayna Anderson 251-2363 or the Community Services Unit at 251-2200.