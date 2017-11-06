(Topeka, Kan., October 30, 2017) – Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Sridevi Donepudi, M.D., MMM, FAAFP, will join the organization as the new chief medical quality officer.

Donepudi is returning to Stormont Vail, having previously been a practicing family medicine physician for the health system.

“I am excited to return to the team at Stormont Vail Health and to pledge my commitment to drive forward the work of the organization to manage costs, improve experiences and advance the health of our communities,” said Donepudi. “In healthcare, quality is our obligation and our promise and I’m excited to partner with Stormont Vail as we reach for our potential – for our neighbors and ourselves.”

Donepudi received her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, in 2000. She completed her family practice residency at Lutheran General Hospital Family Practice Program, Park Ridge, Illinois, in 2003. She also received a master’s degree in Medical Management from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2016. Donepudi joins Stormont Vail Health from Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Delaware, where she served as the associate chief medical informatics officer. During her tenure at Christiana Care Health System, Donepudi also served as the founder and co-chair of the ambulatory clinical informatics committee and practiced part-time as a family medicine physician.

She is a member of the American College of Physician Executives and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice. She is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and board certified in Clinical Informatics.

Donepudi will begin her new position early February, 2018.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.