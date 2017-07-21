Topeka, KS, August 1, 2017 The St. Francis Health Foundation’s Board of Directors has announced a $250,000 gift to Valeo Behavioral Health Care in support of operations for the primary care clinic located at Valeo’s 330 SW Oakley facility. The gift is intended to provide much needed primary care, behavioral health, dental and specialty care as needed. In announcing the gift, St. Francis Health Foundation Board of Directors Chairman, Lucky DeFries, stated, “We have a deep respect and appreciation for the work our partners at Valeo do to support the healthcare needs within our community, and recognize the importance of the services provided at the primary care clinic for a vulnerable patient population. Valeo’s primary care environment not only improves health outcomes, it helps reduce unnecessary emergency department utilization. The opportunity to use dollars from the St. Francis Foundation to ensure this important work continues was a decision our Foundation board was committed to and excited to support.”

The primary care clinic at Valeo, which addresses the whole health needs of those experiencing mental illness, was opened in 2013 through a partnership involving Valeo, St. Francis Health and the Washburn University School of Nursing. In accepting the gift, Bill D. Persinger, Jr., CEO of Valeo said, “Our faithful Washburn University partners, and now our new partner, the St. Francis Health Foundation, in combination with Valeo’s resources, form a solid basis for moving forward towards improved comprehensive health outcomes for those in Shawnee County who experience mental illness”.