Rate Change to Affect More Than 500,000 Policyholders

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, the largest auto insurer in Kansas and in the nation, will cut its rates in that state. The total state-wide savings for all State Farm customers affected by this rate decrease in Kansas will be approximately $3.1 million.

“The company’s financial strength is allowing us to pass along rate savings to our Kansas customers,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Phillip Hawkins. “We continually evaluate how we can best serve our customers and are very pleased to be able to offer this rate decrease in Kansas.”

Overall changes in premiums for individual motorists will vary depending on the specific details of an individual customer’s policy and chosen coverages. The effective date for new and renewal business is June 18, 2018. Kansas customers with questions can contact their local State Farm agent to discuss their individual situation.

"The financial position of State Farm and current business and economic conditions in the marketplace were important factors, among many, that supported this decision to make the rate change," said Jamie Hornbaker, a local State Farm Agent. "State Farm continually evaluates how it can best serve the long-term interests of customers."