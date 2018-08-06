STEVENSON COMPANY PROMOTES STEVE CLARK TO SUPERINTENDENT

Stevenson Company, Inc., a Topeka-based sheet metal expert, announces that Steve Clark has been promoted from General Foreman to Superintendent.

“I’ve worked with Steve for almost 30 years and have always valued his craftsmanship, innovation and dedication to quality. His insight is propelling the company to new heights. I’m excited to rely on his leadership in his new position,” says Joe Pennington, Stevenson Company President.

Clark will oversee the daily operations of the manufacturing process while managing budgets, labor and materials for customers’ projects.

Clark has been with Stevenson Company for 32 years. Starting out as a pre-apprentice, Clark has risen through the ranks to Superintendent. “His loyalty and dedication are an asset to our company,” says Pennington. “He’s a problem solver through and through.”

While not at work, Clark enjoys spending time with his family, barbecuing and camping.

About Stevenson

Stevenson Company, Inc. is a sheet metal expert, with a specialty focus on stainless steel spiral chutes and other key components for manufacturers of food and fragile products. Stevenson also provides CNC router services, custom plastic fabrication, industrial plant maintenance and support for manufacturing companies across the United States.

For over 60 years, Stevenson has built a reputation for engineering custom products to solve difficult manufacturing structural problems. Innovation, craftsmanship and quality are its hallmarks