Downtown Topeka Foundation is excited to announce the stone bison sculpture will be installed into its permanent location on 9th and Kansas within the Security Benefit Pocket Park. A metal bison representation has been in position until the sculpture was complete.

Designed by Emporia artist Alan Tollakson, the stone bison was carved from a massive 30,000 pound block of Indiana Limestone. The final sculpture will weigh over 9,000 pounds.

The sculpture of the bison will be set into position next to Chief II, a kinetic wind sculpture created by renowned artist Anthony Howe that also resides in the Security Benefit Pocket Park.

“We are thrilled to see the completion of the Security Benefit pocket park with the installation of the life-sized limestone bison sculpted by Alan Tollakson,” said Michael P. Kiley, Security Benefit CEO. “As the state animal for Kansas, the bison is a symbol of sacred life and abundance. We are proud to continue our commitment to Topeka and Kansas.”

The sculpture is scheduled to arrive downtown on Friday, 2/17/2017 at 1pm and hoisted into position.